Free Summer Movies For Kids Back at Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford This Summer
Free movies for kids are back at Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford this summer. Each week kids can watch not one, but two movies for free.
Two kid friendly films are offered every Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:30AM at Marquee Cinemas in Orchard Plaza in New Hartford. Here's the summer movie line up:
Free Summer Kid's Movies
July 6 & 7
Kung Fu Panda
Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle
July 13 & 14
The Coods A New Age
Jumanji the Next Level
July 20 & 21
Madagascar
Spiderman Homecoming
July 27 & 28
Minions
Spiderman Far From Home
August 3 & 4
Trolls World Tour
Goosebumps
August 10 & 11
How to Train Your Dragon the Hidden World
Goosebumps 2 Haunted Halloween
August 17 & 18
Despicable Me
Spiderman Into the Spiderverse
August 24 & 25
Sing
The Angry Bird 2 Movie
Face masks will be required. Theaters will be at reduced capacity to allow for social distancing.
To find the summer movie lineup at a Marquee Cinema in your area, visit Marqueeceinemas.com.
For more information on movies in the Orchards plaza, you can call 315-768-3184.
Fast Fridays
Get ready for Fast & Furious 9 by catching up on all the previous Fast & Furious movies during Fast Friday Screenings.
- The Fast and the Furious (2001) on April 30
- Fast 2 Furious (2003) on May 7
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) on May 14
- Fast & Furious (2009) on May 21
- Fast Five (2011) on May 28
- Fast & Furious 6 (2013) on June 4
- Furious 7 (2015) on June 11
- The Fate of the Furious (2017) on June 18
Free tickets will be available on Tuesdays after 5PM, limit six per customer for each Friday's screen.
The premier of Fast Furious 9 is June 25, which is not free.