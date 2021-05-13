Free Summer Movies For Kids Back at Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford This Summer

Free movies for kids are back at Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford this summer. Each week kids can watch not one, but two movies for free.

Two kid friendly films are offered every Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:30AM at Marquee Cinemas in Orchard Plaza in New Hartford. Here's the summer movie line up:

Free Summer Kid's Movies

July 6 & 7

Kung Fu Panda

Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle

July 13 & 14

The Coods A New Age

Jumanji the Next Level

July 20 & 21

Madagascar

Spiderman Homecoming

July 27 & 28

Minions

Spiderman Far From Home

August 3 & 4

Trolls World Tour

Goosebumps

August 10 & 11

How to Train Your Dragon the Hidden World

Goosebumps 2 Haunted Halloween

August 17 & 18

Despicable Me

Spiderman Into the Spiderverse

August 24 & 25

Sing

The Angry Bird 2 Movie

Face masks will be required. Theaters will be at reduced capacity to allow for social distancing.

To find the summer movie lineup at a Marquee Cinema in your area, visit Marqueeceinemas.com.

For more information on movies in the Orchards plaza, you can call 315-768-3184.

Fast Fridays

Get ready for Fast & Furious 9 by catching up on all the previous Fast & Furious movies during Fast Friday Screenings.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) on April 30

Fast 2 Furious (2003) on May 7

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) on May 14

Fast & Furious (2009) on May 21

Fast Five (2011) on May 28

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) on June 4

Furious 7 (2015) on June 11

The Fate of the Furious (2017) on June 18

Free tickets will be available on Tuesdays after 5PM, limit six per customer for each Friday's screen.

The premier of Fast Furious 9 is June 25, which is not free.

