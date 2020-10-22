Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford Set for Reopening This Week

Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford has been closed since the pandemic began in March. Now, they'll be welcoming customers back for the first time in months.

Under new guidance issued by Governor Cuomo, movie theaters outside of NYC are able to open as of October 23rd, with restrictions.

Cuomo said theaters in counties with a COVID-19 positivity rate below 2-percent for a period of 14-days and have no cluster zones will be able to re-open starting on October 23rd, as long as they follow certain restrictions.

Masks are required at all times, except when eating or drinking.

Assigned seating will be required.

Social distancing between parties will be required at all times.

Additional staffing will be required to control compliance.

Theaters will be required to meet enhanced air filtration, ventilation, and purifications standards.

Marquee says they'll be opening at 25% capacity, with masks required - although they can be removed to eat or drink.

Seats will be blocked off within the theaters to ensure appropriate social distancing, and patrons are asked to limit loitering in the lobby.

There will be staggered showtimes allowing staff additional time to thoroughly clean the theaters between showings.

Marquee is encouraging patrons to use contactless methods of ticket purchasing - by buying tickets online and picking them up at the theaters.

Movie times for this weekend are available online, and tickets are available for purchase. Two movies: Beetlejuice and The Invisible Man, are $5.00 specials.

Are you ready to get back to the movies? Or will you continue watching movies at home?