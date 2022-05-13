Free Summer Kid Movies Back at CNY Theater This Summer

When the kids say they're bored and there's nothing to do this summer, send them to the movies. Free summer movies are back at a Central New York theater to help entertain the children while out of school, at least for a few days a week.

Marquee Cinemas in the Orchard Plaza in New Hartford will feature not one, but two kid-friendly movies for two days every week during the summer - Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:30 AM. Here's the summer movie line up:

Free Summer Kid Movies

July 5 & 6

Scoob

Spirit Untamed

July 12 & 13

Tom & Jerry

Peter Rabbit

July 19 & 20

Peter Rabbit 2

Clifford the Big Red Dog

July 26 & 27

Boss Baby Family Business

Detective Pikachu

August 2 & 3

Paw Patrol the Movie

The Addams Family

August 9 & 10

The Croods A New Age

Hotel Transylvania Transformania

August 16 & 17

The Addams Family 2

Space Jam A New Legacy

August 23 & 24

Sing 2

Sonic the Hedgehog

Credit - Marquee Cinemaz Credit - Marquee Cinemas loading...

To find the summer movie lineup at a Marquee Cinema in your area, visit Marqueeceinemas.com. For more information on movies in the Orchards plaza, you can call 315-768-3184.

Summer Fun for Kids

There are plenty of things for the kids to see and do over their summer vacation in New York State. From educational entertainment at area animal parks and the Strong Museum of Play in Rochester to just some good old fashing fun at water and amusement parks

18 Kid Friendly Day Trips to Fight Boredom This Summer in Central & Upstate New York Now that school is out for the year it won't be long before the kids are bored. Here are 18 kid-friendly day trips to keep them entertained this summer.

World's Biggest Bounce House Coming to NY For Inflatable Summer Fun The world's biggest bounce house will be in Albany for inflatable summer fun.