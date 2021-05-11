The movie theatre is getting you up to speed on the Fast & Furious saga for free with Fast Friday Screenings leading up to the Fast & Furious 9 (F9) released on June 25.

Free tickets are available and can be picked up at the Marquee on Tuesdays after five before the Friday show, limit six per customer. There will be limited seating as per New York State COVID-19 guidelines. Here's the FREE movie schedule:

The Fast and the Furious (2001) on April 30

Fast 2 Furious (2003) on May 7

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) on May 14

Fast & Furious (2009) on May 21

Fast Five (2011) on May 28

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) on June 4

Furious 7 (2015) on June 11

The Fate of the Furious (2017) on June 18

And the premier of Fast Furious 9 will be on June 25 and that movie is NOT free.

New to the franchise is John Cena, who will be playing Dom Torretto's (Vin Diesel's) bad brother. Newsweek reports "Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson - Luke Hobbs will be missing his first Fast & Furious film since he was introduced in Fast Five. His absence comes amid rumors of a feud between Johnson and Diesel."

In F9, Cena will play the middle child of the Toretto family, younger than Dom but older than Mia (Jordana Brewster). In a typical case of sibling rivalry, he has trained his whole life to beat his brother, which has led to him becoming an expert marksman, fighter, assassin and thief. In the movie, he is working for the villain of The Fate of the Furious, Cipher (Charlize Theron). [Newsweek]

The movie was originally scheduled for a May 22, 2020 release but was pushed back to April 2, 2021, due to the pandemic. It was then rescheduled for May 28, 2021, and yet again, now they say the curtain will rise on June 25, 2021.

Don't forget you can see timeless classics on the big screen for only $5 with Flashback Cinema on Sundays. March Flashback Schedule:

The Wizzard Of Oz (1939) - May 7

The Dark Knight (2008) - May 14

Trading Places (1983) - May 21

Grease (1978) - May 28

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that local movie theaters could operate at 33% on Monday, April 26, as long as NYS health and safety protocols are followed. In addition, customers must wear and mask and practice social distancing.

