The coronavirus pandemic canceled most openings and events, including the release of A Quiet Place Part 2, but get ready Central New York as the wait is almost over.

A Quiet Place featured many scenes filmed in Little Falls, and when the sequel was announced, we were hoping for Hollywood to come back. Unfortunately, that didn't come to fruition, but we can still watch the Abbott Family on the big screen, knowing we played an important role in the first movie.

Variety reports A Quiet Place brought a massive $188 million in North America and $340 million globally while holding to the $17 million production budget. According to early estimates, the sequel, “A Quiet Place Part II,” is on track to earn $55 million during opening weekend.

A Quiet Place broke all the movie-making rules with only 25 lines of voiced dialogue and finished filming in quick thirty-six days. While many important scenes were filmed in Little Falls, a significant amount of shooting took place in Pawling, and that unforgettable scary bridge is the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail Bridge in New Paltz.

In June 2019, production began on A Quiet Place Part 2 and finished in forty-seven days of filming throughout Western New York. Finally, during the 30-second commercial during pre-game coverage of Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020, we had confirmation that Krasinski would reprise his role.

The film should have had its theatrical release on March 20, 2020, but was postponed to September 4, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then rescheduled for April 23, 2021, moved to September 17, 2021. They ultimately settled on May 28, 2021, with stream services available 45 days later.

