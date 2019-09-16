Treat yourself to a trail of thousands of hand carved glowing pumpkins at the annual Jack-O-Lantern Blaze, a must see this Halloween in New York.

More than 7,000 illuminated jack-o-lanterns, all designed and hand-carved by local artists will be on display from September 20th to November 30th.

Tour the brand-new Museum of Pumpkin Art, where classic paintings get the gourd treatment, see who let the (pumpkin) dogs out, listen for the Headless Horseman, and watch out for swooping jack o’lantern bats.

Photo Credit - YouTube via Historic Hudson Valley

Stroll across the Pumpkin Zee Bridge to watch the Pumpkin Carousel twirl.

Photo Credit - YouTube via Historic Hudson Valley

Check out all the swimming aquatic creatures and a giant Sea Serpent. You can even be mesmerized by a color-changing star show in the Pumpkin Planetarium.

Photo Credit - YouTube via Historic Hudson Valley

Get personal with signs of the zodiac.

Photo Credit - YouTube via Historic Hudson Valley

The huge spectacular takes more than 1,000 volunteers to scoop, carve, and light the pumpkins that can be viewed and heard with original music playing throughout the trail.

Photo Credit: Tom Nycz Photography

The annual Jack-O-Lantern Blaze is so popular it's open for an two extra weeks this year and tickets sell out fast.

September 20-22; 26-29; October 3-31; November 1-3; 8-10; 15-17; 22-23; 29-30

Adults: $29

Children 3-17: $22

Children under 3: FREE

Photo Credit - YouTube via Historic Hudson Valley

All proceeds from the Great Jack-O-Lantern Blaze support the programs of Historic Hudson Valley, a non-profit education organization.

Photo Credit - YouTube via Historic Hudson Valley

The Great Jack-O-Lantern Blaze is at 525 S Riverside Ave in Croton-on-Hudson. Get more details and tickets at HudsonValley.org or on Facebook and get a sneak peek of this year's blaze below.