Girl Scout Samoas Cookies & Shrimp, is Easy & Delicious

Girl Scout Samoas cookies plus shrimp equals one delicious meal.

It's Girl Scout cookie time. Sure you can enjoy the delicious flavor in each box. (A box is a single serving right?) Or you can use Girl Scout cookies to cook. We tried the Fried Samoas Shrimp and it was not only easy, it tasted better than coconut shrimp.

You'll need raw shrimp, bread crumps, flour, coconut, eggs, cayenne pepper.

First grind up 5 Samoas cookies in a blender. Mix with 1 cup of bread crumbs, 1/2 cup of coconut flakes and pinch of cayenne pepper.

Place 1 cup of flour in a separate bowl. Beat 3 eggs in 3rd dish.

Dredge raw shrimp through the flour. Dip in eggs. Cover with Samaos mix.

Cook in heated oil approxiamtely 60 to 90 seconds per side. You can also put in an air fryer for 6 minutes on the shrimp setting, flipping half way through cooking time.

The only thing missing was a Pina Colada sauce to top off this delicious dish.

Find your favorite Girl Scout cookie at Girlscoutcookies.org. Don't forget to order extra this year. Some for eating out of the box and more for cookie delicious dishes.