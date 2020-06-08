These S’mores Frozen Sandwiches Are The Best Summer Treat

It's really the best of both worlds.

S'mores are an American summer favorite; always have been. We had a s'more station at our last pool party, which I highly recommend

via Pat and AJ

Let's be honest, though - a warm, gooey s'more in the middle of the day isn't the most appealing sweet treat, so how do you bridge that gap?

Three words: Frozen. S'more. Sandwiches.

I always wondered if this was possible and, lo and behold, Google answered my curiosity. The blog called It's Always Autumn had a fantastic recipe.

What I love about these is that they're super simple to keep in the freezer for whenever you want them. Of course, my picture doesn't look quite as good as the blogger's pic, but they still taste absolutely delicious.

Here's what you'll need:

1 box instant chocolate pudding

2.5 cups of milk

of 16 graham crackers

7 oz marshmallow creme

4 oz cream cheese

8 oz frozen whipped topping

For the full recipe, click HERE.

A couple of things I learned on my first try: make sure that ALL of your ingredients are thawed. Nothing is going to work well if it's rock-hard frozen.

Also, I ended up not putting the s'mores together to store in Tupperware. Instead, I kept the marshmallow/chocolate concoction in the pan, on the parchment paper and cut pieces off as we wanted to make one instead of putting all the sandwiches together and storing them. This keeps the graham crackers from going soft.

Give it a try! I promise that you won't be disappointed.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

.