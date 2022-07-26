2 Photographers Capture Dazzling Northern Lights in Old Forge & Whiteface Mountain

Did you happen to catch the Northern Lights in New York? Two photographers captured the beauty of Mother Nature in Old Forge and on Whiteface Mountain.

Kurt Gardner is a photographer with an art gallery in Old Forge. He not only captured the Northern Lights this weekend, but he also created memories that will last a lifetime. Gardner shared the special moment with his family.

Credit -Kurt Gardner Photography

Not many saw the latest Northern Lights over New York. "They were not super strong," said Gardner. "But there was a window of nice rays."

You can see more of Garnder's work at his gallery on State Route 38 in Old Forge, at his website Kurtgardnerphotography.com or in the gallery below.

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights In Old Forge It's not really common to see northern lights in Central New York, but photographer Kurt Gardner captured the beautiful conformation of them near Old Forge.

Patrick Bly is an award-winning nature photographer with deep roots in the Adirondacks. As a way to give back to the place he cares about most, Patrick donates 15% of the proceeds from his work every year to The Adirondack Council, an organization that strives to preserve the water, air, and wild lands of the Adirondack Mountains.

Bly also works for the marketing team at Whiteface Mountain, which is where he happened to capture a stunning photo of the Nothern Lights this past weekend. You can see and buy more of his work while also helping preserve the Adirondacks at Patrickblyphoto.com.

Credit - Patrick Bly Photography

2021 Northern Lights

This isn't the first time Bly has been lucky enough to capture the Northern Lights over the Adirondacks. Last October he shot several photos that look more like paintings than photographs.

Stunning 2021 Northern Lights in the Adirondacks A solar storm hit Earth and brought with it a spectacular light show visible as far south as New York. In the Adirondacks, one photographer captured all of the magic.

Meet Patrick Bly. He's the man responsible for these amazing photos of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks.