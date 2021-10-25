Winter is right around the corner, and there are lots of new things coming to Whiteface Mountain to enjoy the season. New trails, a new lift, a new lodge, and more snow.

This winter you'll be able to stroll out the door, snap on your ski or board, and slide right over to a shiny new SkyTrac quad lift. No more trying to get uphill to the Bear chair. The new lift takes you to the cross course, the Bear, Wolf, and Fox trails. It'll also land you right at the Alpine finish area and Freeway lift if you’re on the mountain for a race.

Lifts aren’t the only thing getting an upgrade at Whiteface. The mountain is getting more snow. Phase II of a three-phase snowmaking improvement project is underway. Nearly 30,000 feet of snowmaking pipe, that was installed during the 1980 Olympics, are being replaced, to move more water up the mountain.

A few trails, Yellow Dot and High Country are being added, and a few are being widened - Upper & Lower Thruway, Upper Parkway, Burtons Trail, Wildway, 2220 Road, Danny’s Bridge, and Brookside.

The new Legacy Lodge at mid-mountain is almost complete. "We are working on final tie-ins and finishes," said officials at Whiteface Mountain. The lower-level heated patio is poured and ready to host you for some mid-mountain respite.

Also on the improvements docket is a tremendous amount of infrastructure upgrades. The power lines on Whiteface were primarily installed before the 1980 Winter Olympics. "These updates provide us with more reliable power for our snowmaking system and lifts."

The road to the mountain is also getting a little easier. "We have replaced the elevator, we paved the road, and right now, we have a contractor replacing the copper roof on the Roundhouse."

After the winter season, nearly twenty miles of mountain biking trails are being built. 5 miles of easy hikes, 10 and a half miles for the more experienced hiker, and 3 miles for the experts. Nearly 4 and a half miles will even be sculpted.

"At Whiteface, it’s all about the experience."

Magical LED-Lit Ice Castles Coming to Lake George For Cool Winter Walk Through Take a virtual walk-thru of the Ice Castles and make plans to enjoy the magical experience when it opens in Lake George this winter.

