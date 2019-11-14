Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign Goes High Tech

The Salvation Army is making it easier than ever to give to their Red Kettle Campaign.

This holiday season's iconic Red Kettles feature "Kettle Pay", which accepts Apple Pay or Google Pay.

The Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs across the state, allowing donors to scan their phones to make a digital donation.

The funds will be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor's billing zip code.

The Red Kettle Campaign is now in its 129th year.