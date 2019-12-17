Red Kettle Donations Down Across Upstate New York

With a week to go, donations are down across Upstate New York for this year's Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

The Salvation Army says it's 24-percent behind where it was last year.

Captain Allen Krueger of the Rome Salvation Army says they'll be holding a 24-hour bell ringing session at the Rome Walmart from 6:00 p.m Friday to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday to help fill the gap.

On Thursday, law enforcement officers will ring the bell at Red Kettle locations during the "Bells and Badges" event.

On Friday, the Salvation Army is asking residents to donate $20 at the kettles to help them close out the season successfully.