Here’s How To Register to Ring Bells In Upstate New York

Get your loose change ready because the Salvation Army red kettles are back in Upstate New York.

While you're out shopping in New Hartford, Rome, the Valley, this time of year we are use to seeing the Salvation Army red kettles in front of store fronts collecting money.

Quick Red Kettle History

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle started during the Christmas season of 1891 in San Francisco. The reason, to help fund Christmas dinner for so many:

Many were unemployed because of an economic depression, including hundreds of Bay Area seamen and longshoremen. Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee resolved to provide a free Christmas dinner for 1,000 poor and destitute but had to fund the project."

How To Sign Up To Ring Bells For The Salvation Army Here In Upstate New York

If you haven't signed up yet to ring bells, don't delay. There are lots of locations and hours available and it is extremely fun and easy to do. Plus, your ringing helps ensure people in our community have the help that they need.

It's quick and easy to register to ring bells. You do it all online with Register to Ring. Register to Ring will help you find the perfect time and place to ring bells. Also, there are a few different options you can choose from:

1) Ring As An Individual

You can ring along with a few friends or family.

2) Ring As A Group

We may be a church, business, school, service club, or something similar."

3) Ring Virtually

You can help collect funds all online.

Register online and learn more here.

20 Upstate New York Farms To Buy Fresh Local Turkey's For Thanksgiving Thanksgiving is almost here. Do you want to have a fresh local turkey served on your table? Here's 20 places to check out in Upstate New York recommended on social media. Have other places? Text us on our station app.