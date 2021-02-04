Salvation Army Of Utica Holding Food Distribution Event

Do you need some extra food? The Salvation Army of Utica is hosting a Food Box Distribution event with over 200 boxes to help feed Central New Yorkers.

The event all takes place on Monday February 8th at noon down at the Salvation Army of Utica off of Genesee Street in Utica. There will be around 200 plus 30lbs box of fresh produce, dairy and meat combos and more. This event is open to anyone who is need of Food Assistance. Also, there will be contactless Drive-Thru if you don't want to get out of your vehicle, or Walk-Up Distribution. No appointment is needed. The Distribution will last as long as the supplies do.

Other Food Events In Rome

A business in Rome is holding a food drive that will help in those in our area in more ways than just one.

Kris-Tech will be the home of the "Drive-N-Dine" food drive at the corner of Hangar Road and Otis Street in Rome on Tuesday, Feb. 9, starting at 10 a.m.

They are asking for members of the community to bring non-perishable food items that will be donated to the Salvation Army in Rome. If you bring items, you'll receive a $100 gift voucher to help support some of the participating restaurants while supplies last.

This is a drive-thru drop-off event, and there is a limit of one gift card per vehicle. All the vouchers are first come, first serve.