How You Can Be ‘Savin’ Some Green’ St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

St. Patrick's Day parades will rule this weekend in Central New York, and far and wide. There will be a lot of wearin' of the green and drinkin' of the green. But, how about some savin' of the green? Who couldn't use a wee bit o' that?

Salvation Army Thrift Stores are holding a 50%-off-all-clothing sale Friday and Saturday, March 15-16. You can get some pretty sweet threads and kicks for a real decent price. There are convenient locations all over the Mohawk Valley and Central New York:

130 Oriskany Boulevard, Whitesboro

400 Columbia Street, Utica

1184 Erie Blvd W, Rome

164 West Main Street, Ilion

2433 Erie Boulevard East, Syracuse

The company's corporate mission statement:

The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.

That's a good thing. Especially when the dollars you spend help those in need. Happy shopping and Happy St. Patrick's Day. Go save some green.