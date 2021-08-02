The City of Utica says a majority of the tenants at the Olbiston Apartments on Genesee Street have been relocated to either temporary, transitional or permanent housing.

Officials say only five Olbiston tenants have not yet been relocated.

All Olbiston residents have been offered services and assistance to secure housing and the city will continue its efforts to relocate the remaining residents.

If any tenants refuse to comply with the city’s mandate to move out, of the unsafe building, the city will file an order to vacate in State Supreme Court.

The city posted the building on July 15 and ordered it to be vacated by July 30 due to gross negligence of the building owners.

City officials say In conversations with service providers, one of the biggest needs for the tenants is furniture

To address the issue, the City of Utica, Compassion Coalition and the Salvation Army Utica Corps are partnering to host a furniture giveaway for displaced Olbiston tenants.

The giveaway will take place on Thursday August 5th at 11 a.m. at the Salvation Army at14

Clinton Place.

The city is also asking for volunteers with trucks to help move furniture to apartments and storage facilities for Olbiston residents.

Anyone interested in being a moving volunteer should arrive at the Salvation Army at 1 p.m

Among the items available for Olbiston residents are couches, chairs, coffee makers, pet beds, dressers, dishware and end tables.

Compassion Coalition for donating 22 pallets of furniture and appliances.

The city says it will be covering moving and shipping fees.

