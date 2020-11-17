The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle holiday campaign is returning New Hartford and Syracuse for the holiday season with a twist on 2020.

According to News10, All kettles will have technology like Apple Pay and Google Pay this year in an attempt to minimize physical contact when making donations. Also good news, the kettles will be routinely cleaned and sanitized.

Last year, the Red Kettle campaign generated nearly $4 million in donations at malls across New York State"

Currently, there are 11 properties across New York that have released the exact dates of their red kettle campaigns. This year you'll be able to donate at Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford, and at Destiny USA in Syracuse.

• Sangertown Square in New Hartford, NY – November 26 through December 24 • Destiny USA in Syracuse, NY – November 6 through December 24"

There is a full list of other places to donate across New York on News10's website.

Food Bank of Central New York Hosting Virtual Food Drive

Support the hunger-relief mission of Food Bank of Central New York through our Virtual Food Drive this November. Your donation makes an immediate difference in the fight against hunger in central and northern New York.

A gift made through the virtual food drive will provide more food than through a traditional drive, doubling or even tripling the amount of items your dollar can purchase at a regular grocery store. Every dollar raised through this virtual food drive will be used to buy nutritious food for our neighbors in need. Just $1.00 donated can help provide 3 meals to a family struggling to make ends meet. Support our mission today, together we can end hunger.

You can learn more here.