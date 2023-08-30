‘Impractical Jokers’ Star Promises Hilarious Times in Central New York

One of the stars of the popular comedy series 'Impractical Jokers' will be bringing laughs to Central New York in September.

SAL VULCANO

Sal Vulcano will take the stage at the Syracuse Funny Bone for two side-splitting evenings, on Friday, September 8th and Saturday, September 9th. There is both an early show and a late show on both days. Tickets can be purchased online through salvulcanocomedy.com.

Originally from Staten Island, Vulcano co-founded the comedy troupe The Tenderloins with his childhood friends Joe Gatto, James Murray (Murr) and Brian Quinn (Q). The foursome created the truTV series 'Impractical Jokers' which began airing in 2011. Each episode sees the friends challenge each other to perform pranks and embarrassing tasks in public while being filmed by hidden cameras. The loser of each challenge faces a punishment at the end of the episode.

In addition to 'Impractical Jokers', Vulcano hosts a podcast alongside his co-star Brian Quinn, called 'What Say You?' The podcasts covers a wide range of humorous topics and discussions.

Vulcano's playful and good-natured demeanor has garnered him a dedicated fanbase and contributed significantly to his successful comedy career.

Vulcano also performed at the Albany Funny Bone the weekend of August 25th.

To see the complete list of Sal Vulcano's tour dates, and to grab tickets, check out his official website.

