2 Chances To See The Impractical Jokers In CNY
An all-new comedy tour starring the Impractical Jokers launches summer 2020!
“The Scoopski Potatoes Tour” kicks off this summer in Albany with their next stop in Syracuse! Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at10am and will be available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter. Pre-sale tickets are available on December 13 at noon at thetenderloins.com/tour. Tickets range from $49.50 - $150, additional fees may apply.
Off the heels of the Season 2 renewal of their new game show “The Misery Index,”
the Season 9 pickup of “Impractical Jokers,” and their sold-out global tour “Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour,” The Tenderloins are excited to bring new videos and jokes to comedy fans across the nation.
James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano are the Impractical Jokers and have been making us lol since 2011. They'll hit the 200 episode milestone in February 2020. Before this tour, the guys will set sail on their fourth annual “Impractical Jokers Cruise. And BTW their first feature film will premiere early 2020.
The Scoopski Potatoes Tour Schedule (2020):
- Wednesday, July 08 Albany, NY, Times Union Center
- Friday, July 10 Syracuse, NY, Oncenter War Memorial Arena
- Sunday, July 12 Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center
- Wednesday, July 15 Green Bay, WI, Resch Center
- Thursday, July 16 Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
- Friday, July 17 St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
- Saturday, July 18 Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center
- Sunday, July 19 Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
- Wednesday, July 22 Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena
- Thursday, July 23 Boise, ID, ExtraMile Arena
- Friday, July 24 Portland, OR, Moda Center
- Sunday, July 26 Costa Mesa, CA, Orange County Fair - Pacific Amphitheatre
- Wednesday, July 29 Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Thursday, July 30 Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena
- Friday, July 31 Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena
- Saturday, August 1 Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena
- Sunday, August 2 Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center
- Wednesday, August 5 New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center
- Thursday, August 6 Pensacola, FL, Pensacola Bay Center
- Friday, August 7 Jacksonville, FL, Vystar Veteran Memorial Arena
- Saturday, August 8 Duluth, GA, Infinite Energy Center
- Sunday, August 9 Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion
- Wednesday, August 12 Wilkes-Barre, PA, Mohegan Sun Arena
- Thursday, August 13 Norfolk, VA, Scope Arena
- Friday, August 14 Philadelphia, PA, Mann Center for the Performing Arts
- Saturday, August 15 Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
- Sunday, August 16 Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live
Gatto, Murray, Quinn, and Vulcano are the creators, executive producers, and stars of truTV’s hit series, Impractical Jokers. They compete to embarrass each other while being filmed by hidden cameras. With each new season, the show continues to take dares to outrageous levels with new over-the-top hijinks.