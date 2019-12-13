2 Chances To See The Impractical Jokers In CNY

An all-new comedy tour starring the Impractical Jokers launches summer 2020!

“The Scoopski Potatoes Tour” kicks off this summer in Albany with their next stop in Syracuse! Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at10am and will be available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter. Pre-sale tickets are available on December 13 at noon at thetenderloins.com/tour. Tickets range from $49.50 - $150, additional fees may apply.

Off the heels of the Season 2 renewal of their new game show “The Misery Index,”

the Season 9 pickup of “Impractical Jokers,” and their sold-out global tour “Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour,” The Tenderloins are excited to bring new videos and jokes to comedy fans across the nation.

The Oncenter War Memorial Arena

James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano are the Impractical Jokers and have been making us lol since 2011. They'll hit the 200 episode milestone in February 2020. Before this tour, the guys will set sail on their fourth annual “Impractical Jokers Cruise. And BTW their first feature film will premiere early 2020.

The Scoopski Potatoes Tour Schedule (2020):

Wednesday, July 08 Albany, NY, Times Union Center



Friday, July 10 Syracuse, NY, Oncenter War Memorial Arena



Sunday, July 12 Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center



Wednesday, July 15 Green Bay, WI, Resch Center



Thursday, July 16 Minneapolis, MN, Target Center



Friday, July 17 St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center



Saturday, July 18 Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center



Sunday, July 19 Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center



Wednesday, July 22 Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena



Thursday, July 23 Boise, ID, ExtraMile Arena



Friday, July 24 Portland, OR, Moda Center



Sunday, July 26 Costa Mesa, CA, Orange County Fair - Pacific Amphitheatre



Wednesday, July 29 Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena



Thursday, July 30 Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena



Friday, July 31 Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena



Saturday, August 1 Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena



Sunday, August 2 Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center



Wednesday, August 5 New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center



Thursday, August 6 Pensacola, FL, Pensacola Bay Center



Friday, August 7 Jacksonville, FL, Vystar Veteran Memorial Arena



Saturday, August 8 Duluth, GA, Infinite Energy Center



Sunday, August 9 Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion



Wednesday, August 12 Wilkes-Barre, PA, Mohegan Sun Arena



Thursday, August 13 Norfolk, VA, Scope Arena



Friday, August 14 Philadelphia, PA, Mann Center for the Performing Arts



Saturday, August 15 Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena



Sunday, August 16 Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

Gatto, Murray, Quinn, and Vulcano are the creators, executive producers, and stars of truTV’s hit series, Impractical Jokers. They compete to embarrass each other while being filmed by hidden cameras. With each new season, the show continues to take dares to outrageous levels with new over-the-top hijinks.