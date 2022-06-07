Need Some Laughs? Popular Comedian Discounts Ticket Prices in Syracuse

Looking for some laughs this weekend? National touring comedian and Emmy Award-winner John Mulaney is slated to play Syracuse's Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial this Sunday, June 12th. The Syracuse stop is part of Mulaney's national "From Scratch" tour.

Tickets had been on sale since December 2021, and originally ranged in price from $55 to $125, but the Oncenter announced it was discounting a number of tickets to just $25. No word on why the discount is being offered, but it's reasonable to believe sales are not quite as robust as the venue might like.

Comedian John Mulaney Performs Standup From His "From Scratch" Tour At New York's City Winery As Part Of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Getty Images for SiriusXM loading...

The boy-faced Mulaney has been a proven Netflix darling with a series of standup specials such as New in Town, The Comeback Kid and Kid Gorgeous, but a rehab stint and much-publicized split from his wife for actress Olivia Munn may have led Mulaney to fall out of favor slightly.

Mulaney also drew the ire of some of his LGBTQ fans last month by allowing controversial comedian Dave Chappelle to perform an un-announced 15-minute opening set in Ohio. Some fans claim they felt "ambushed" due to Chapelle's history of transphobic material.

The 39-year-old comedian was born in Chicago and moved to New York City in 2004 after college to pursue a career in standup. He served as a staff writer for Saturday Night Live for four years.

Mulaney is also one of the stars of the current Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers movie reboot, currently streaming on Disney+.

