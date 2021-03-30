Impractical Jokers Tour Coming to Syracuse and Albany 2021

Due to COVID-19, the Impractical Jokers comedy shows were postponed in Syracuse and Albany last year, but we're super excited to announce the new dates.

The truTV Impractical Jokers “Scoopski Potatoes Tour” starring The Tenderloins will perform at Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse on November 7, 2021, and at the Times Union Center in Albany, NY, on April 29, 2022.

All tickets for the previously scheduled performances will be honored, so patrons should hold on to their tickets. For ticket inquiries, please contact the original point of ticket purchase. For tour information, please visit impracticaljokers.com or thetenderloins.com.

Tickets are available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com and range from $49.50 - $150. Additional fees may apply.

TOUR DATES

Stress Factory Comedy Club, New Brunswick, NJ:

April 13, 2021

APR 22, 2021

APR 22, 2021

APR 27, 2021

OCT 21, 2021

OCT 22, 2021, ExtraMile Arena, Boise, ID

NOV 5, 2021, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

NOV 7, 2021, Oncenter War Memorial Arena Syracuse, NY

DEC 3, 2021, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

DEC 4, 2021, The Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

DEC 18, 2021, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

DEC 19, 2021, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, SD

FEB 11, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, OR

FEB 27, 2022, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

MAR 26, 2022, Infinite Energy Center, Duluth, GA

APR 29, 2022, Times Union Center, Albany, NY

APR 30, 2022, Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre, PA

JUL 14, 2022, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

JUL 15, 2022, Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

JUL 16, 2022, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

AUG 6, 2022, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

AUG 19, 2022, Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

The Impractical Jokers are Gatto, Murray, Quinn, and Vulcano. Their website describes their antics as "competing to embarrass each other while being filmed by hidden cameras." With each new season, the show continues to take dares to outrageous levels with new over-the-top hijinks.

Impractical Jokers has been picked up for its tenth season and the new game show – TBS’s “The Misery Index” hosted by Jameela Jamil – is entering its third season as a top-rated cable comedy.

According to their website, the group has toured steadily over the last eight years with its wildly popular live show, performing for over one million fans in the US and UK, including six sold-out nights at Radio City Music Hall and a sold-out Madison Square Garden. Natives of Staten Island, NY, Vulcano, Gatto, Murray and Quinn met while attending high school and later formed The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe in 1999.