NY Baseball Team Held ‘Seinfeld Night’ with an Elaine Dance Contest

It was a baseball promotion about nothing. Okay, not exactly.

Seeking to boost attendance and create a memorable fan experience, the Brooklyn Cyclones -- a High-A affiliate of the New York Mets -- decided to pay homage to one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time by hosting 'Seinfeld Night' at the ballpark on Saturday, August 19th. And by all accounts, it was "gold, Jerry! Gold!"

The highlight of the night was the Elaine Dance Contest. If you're a Seinfeld fan, this makes perfect sense and needs no further explanation. But in case you're not, there's a specific episode "The Little Kicks" in which Elaine is revealed to be a terrible dancer. As George Costanza puts it:

"Have you ever seen Elaine dance? ... It's more like a full-body dry heave set to music." -George Costanza

As "Shining Star" by Earth, Wind & Fire played over the stadium's PA system, a number of individuals opted to attempt Elaine's unconventional and twitchy dance moves near the pitcher's mound, replicating the same technique she used in the episode.

The results were nothing short of extraordinary.

Footage of the dance contest quickly went viral across various social media platforms. As it should.

In addition to the Elaine Dance Contest, 'Seinfeld Night' also included a 'pin the mustache on Keith Hernandez' game, as well as a George Costanza 'Whale Story' bobblehead giveaway.

Sweet fancy Moses.

