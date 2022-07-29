Michael Carbonaro Bringing The Tricks and Laughs To Central New York This Fall

There were some weekends growing up that the only thing I would do would be watch reruns of two specific shows: Impractical Jokers, followed by the Carbonaro Effect. TruTV did a really good job of branding the two shows together - you would constantly see promos for the other during each show.

We've had the Impractical Jokers come to town several times before, but I've never seen Michael Carbonaro on a show bill until recently, and it's actually closer than I would have ever expected.

He'll be making a stop on his tour to Turning Stone Resort Casino on October 7 at 8PM.

From his hit television series "The Carbonaro Effect", America's favorite trickster makes a triumphant return to live performances in Carbonaro: Lies On Stage, conjuring up a concoction of unbelievable magic, hysterical offbeat shenanigans, and wonder for audiences of all ages.

Tickets start at $59 and go on sale to the public July 29 at 10AM.

Lucky us - it's the only New York date for his entire tour. Here's the full schedule:

Aug 12 - Joliet, IL

Aug 13 - Bowler, WI (21+)

Sept 2 - Scottsdale, AZ

Sept 16 - Fort Smith, AR

Sept 17 - Biloxi, MS

Sept 30 - Terre Haute, IN

Oct 1 - Normal, IL

Oct 7 - Verona, NY

Oct 13 - Orlando, FL

Oct 14 - Fort Pierce, FL

Oct 15 - Fort Myers, FL

Oct 16 - Coral Springs, FL

Dec 16 - Bensalem, PA (21+)

What's great about his show is that (other than the dates listed) it's fully family friendly. You can bring the entire family to the show at Turning Stone. Are you planning to head to the show? Let us know inside our station app.

