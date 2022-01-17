A Rome man is facing numerous charges following a “shots fired” incident on East Bloomfield Street.

Rome Police say 30-year-old Andre Ferrier negligently discharged a firearm inside his apartment, with the round traveling through the walls into another apartment.

They say thankfully, no one was hurt.

Police say Ferrier doesn’t have a license to possess a firearm.

Officers say the seized three handguns without serial numbers, commonly referred to as ghost gun, along with several parts to create more ghost guns.

They also found one assault rifle, one shotgun, gun smith's tools, several magazines and a variety of ammunition.

Police say the possession of the firearms violated an order of protection that had been served upon Ferrier prior to the incident.

Ferrier was charged with several counts of criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal contempt.

He was transported to Rome Police Headquarters, processed, and transported to Centralized Arraignment.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Rome Police Department's TIP line at (315) 3899-7744 or or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1(866) 730-847.

5 Indoor Water Parks Across New York State Literally, there are plenty of places within driving distance of Central New York and the Mohawk Valley that you can make a weekend getaway out of. Water slides, heated pools, and tropical temps....inside a building......where if you look outside you'll see inches, or feet, of snow.

Through our research, we were able to find at least 5 indoor water parks in New York:

12 $10,000,000 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets Awaiting Lucky Winners Here's a rundown of the scratch off tickets with $10,000,000 jackpots still waiting for winners: