Big Fight at Stevens Field Leads to Multiple Injuries but No Cooperation in Rome, New York

Police are asking for help from the victims of a crime in Rome, New York, as they investigate an alleged fight with injuries.

Officers with the Rome Police Department (RPD) were called to an area near the park at Stevens Field at the intersection of Frederick Street and West Court Street at approximately 5:00pm on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after receiving a call about a large fight. The Rome Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance also responded to te scene.

Frederick Road and West Court Street in Rome, New York

When RPD officers arrived on the scene they say that they saw a car parked on the basketball courts. There were two women inside the vehicle and a third was outside but near the vehicle.

Stevens Field and Park in Rome, New York

Police say that other participants in a fight that was reported to have taken place ran away from the scene before officers got there.

Officers say a man was found a short distance away. He presented with injuries that he had allegedly received during the fight.

Those who were injured were evaluated at the scene by emergency responders from the Rome Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance. According to a written release from the RPD, "(the) injured parties instead transported themselves to an area hospital. All parties interviewed at the scene refused to cooperate at that time stating they would report to the Rome Police Station on 09/22/2022 if they wanted to pursue charges. As of the time of this press release, none of the victims have responded to the Rome Police Station. The fight allegedly stemmed from allegations of a prior crime that is currently under investigation by another agency."

Police say that the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

