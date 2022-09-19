It may not be as difficult to hide a stolen vehicle - even one with medical lettering on it - as one may think.

Authorities are asking for help locating several vehicles that were allegedly stolen more than a week ago.

GPS Tracker Hacked?

Officers with the Rome Police Department were called to Mike Jr.'s Towning, located at 1030 East Dominick Street in Rome, New York at approximately 10:19am on Thursday, September 8, 2022 after receiving a call about a vehicle that was allegedly taken from the property.

After speaking with business owner Michael Burth, officers say "Burth stated an unknown person took a black 2007 Ford F550 flat (bed) truck from the property. A GPS tracker on the vehicle showed the vehicle was taken at approximately 3:00am and at the time of the report the vehicle was being tracked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania."

Law enforcement officials believe that the GPS (global positioning system) tracker was discovered and has since been removed from the truck.

Medically Necessary

According to a written release from the Rome Police Department (RPD) officers were then called to Rome Health, located at 1500 North James Street in Rome, New York, at approximately 4:00pm the next day, Friday, September 9, 2022.

Police say, "The employee stated a hospital owned, white 2017 Nissan Rogue with 'Rome Hospital' imprinted on the door panels, was taken from the front entrance of the hospital."

Neither vehicle has been located.

Witnesses or anyone with information that may be helpful to either investigation is asked to call police. The Rome Police Department's TIP line can be reached by calling: (315) 339-7744. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

