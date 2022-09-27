Cowards? Cops Looking for Suspects Who Allegedly Stole Purse from 83-Year-Old Woman in Yes, a Church Parking Lot

Police are asking for help from the public identifying and locating the suspects in a robbery that took place in a church parking lot in Oneida County.

Officers were called to the parking lot of the Transfiguration Church, located at 111 Ridge Street, near West Street and Henry Street, in Rome, New York at approximately 7:41pm on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Transfiguration-Church-in-Rome-New-York-Photo-Credit-Google-image-captured-August-2019-via-Google-Maps-September-2022 Transfiguration Church in Rome, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured August 2019) via Google Maps (September 2022) loading...

Responding officers say that they saw the 83-year-old victim when they arrived.

Ridge-Street-Area-in-Rome-New-York-via-Google-Maps-September-2022 Ridge Street Area in Rome, New York via Google Maps (September 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the Rome Police Department (RPD), the woman "was walking to her vehicle she noticed a group of approximately (three or four) young males in the parking lot. The victim got into her vehicle and then two of the males ran to her vehicle and one of them reached inside the vehicle and grabbed the victim’s purse. After a brief struggle the male ran off with her purse and the other suspects followed.

Screenshot-from-Surveillance-Video-from-Transfiguration-Church-in-Rome-New-York-September-26-2022-Courtesy-Rome-Police-Department Screenshot from Surveillance Video from Transfiguration Church in Rome, New York September 26, 2022 Courtesy: Rome Police Department loading...

The woman was not injured during the alleged robbery.

The suspects, who are believed to have been captured in surveillance video recently made available by police, are believed to be between 16 and 17 years old. In the video four juveniles are seen walking through the parking lot of the church at approximately 7:35pm, just before the incident allegedly took place.

Screenshot-from-Surveillance-Video-from-Transfiguration-Church-in-Rome-New-York-September-26-2022-Courtesy-Rome-Police-Department Screenshot from Surveillance Video from Transfiguration Church in Rome, New York September 26, 2022 Courtesy: Rome Police Department loading...

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the Rome Police Department's TIP line at: (315) 339.7744. The RPD's Detective Division is working with the Juvenile Aid Division on this case.

Screenshot-from-Surveillance-Video-from-Transfiguration-Church-in-Rome-New-York-September-26-2022-Courtesy-Rome-Police-Department Screenshot from Surveillance Video from Transfiguration Church in Rome, New York September 26, 2022 Courtesy: Rome Police Department loading...

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

25 Not-So-Magical Incidents at Disney Theme Parks From ride malfunctions to guest outbursts and Animatronic fails, these incidents at Disney theme parks were so not Mickey Mouse-approved.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)