Cowards? Cops Looking for Suspects Who Allegedly Stole Purse from 83-Year-Old Woman in Yes, a Church Parking Lot

Police are asking for help from the public identifying and locating the suspects in a robbery that took place in a church parking lot in Oneida County.
Officers were called to the parking lot of the Transfiguration Church, located at 111 Ridge Street, near West Street and Henry Street, in Rome, New York at approximately 7:41pm on Monday, September 26, 2022.
Responding officers say that they saw the 83-year-old victim when they arrived.
According to a written release from the Rome Police Department (RPD), the woman "was walking to her vehicle she noticed a group of approximately (three or four) young males in the parking lot. The victim got into her vehicle and then two of the males ran to her vehicle and one of them reached inside the vehicle and grabbed the victim’s purse. After a brief struggle the male ran off with her purse and the other suspects followed.
The woman was not injured during the alleged robbery.
The suspects, who are believed to have been captured in surveillance video recently made available by police, are believed to be between 16 and 17 years old. In the video four juveniles are seen walking through the parking lot of the church at approximately 7:35pm, just before the incident allegedly took place.
Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the Rome Police Department's TIP line at: (315) 339.7744. The RPD's Detective Division is working with the Juvenile Aid Division on this case.
Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns
Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.
25 Not-So-Magical Incidents at Disney Theme Parks
From ride malfunctions to guest outbursts and Animatronic fails, these incidents at Disney theme parks were so not Mickey Mouse-approved.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.