Purr-fect Entertainment! Cat Video Fest Pouncing on Rome Capitol Theatre

Cat lovers rejoice: a whisker-twitching good time is coming to Central New York next month.

The historic Capitol Theatre in Rome, New York will host the first ever Cat Video Fest on Saturday, October 7th:

CatVideoFest is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses. In addition to the CatVideoFest film, local cat owners can submit their photos and/or videos of their own cats and watch them before the main feature on the Capitol Theatre screen.

In addition to an evening of fur-tastic feline fun on the big screen, the event will feature various vendors and activities.

HOW TO GET YOUR CAT ON THE BIG SCREEN

If you think your cat has what it takes to be the next 'Cat'-alie Portman, head on over to the Rome Capitol's official entry form to upload their video. Video length is limited to 15 seconds long.

YOUTUBE DOMINANCE

Cat videos have been a staple on YouTube since the platform's early days. They consistenly rank among the most-wathed and shared types of videos, with some garnering millions of views.

Some cats have even become internet sensations with their own social media accounts, like Grumpy Cat, Lil Bub and Hamilton the Hipster Cat.

Who knows-- maybe your cat can be next!

