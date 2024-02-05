Enuff Z’Nuff Bringing Night of ’80s Glam Rock Hits to Central New York

A band who rode the late wave of '80s glam rock and released two hit singles is making a quick stop in Central New York.

ENUFF Z'NUFF

Donnie Vie's Enuff Z'Nuff, along with special guests Ted Poley of Danger Danger and Hammer Down Hard, will be performing at the Rome Capitol Theatre on Friday, May 10th. Tickets range from $16.25 to $30 and can be purchased here.

The Chicago-based group emerged in the late '80s while the hair metal genre was still hot. Founded by singer and guitarist Donnie Vie and bassist Chip Z'Nuff, the band earned a following with their catchy melodies and glam-infused image before the genre's popularity waned.

Released in 1989, the band's self-titled debut album produced two hit singles, "New Thing" and "Fly High Michelle", which received heavy airplay on both radio and MTV.

Enuff Z'Nuff faced challenges amid the shifting musical landscape of the grunge era, but their commitment to endure and evolve has earned them a strong cult following.

Appearing in support of Enuff Z'Nuff will be special guests Ted Poley of Danger Danger ("Naughty Naughty", "Bang Bang") and Hammer Down Hard, a fresh project led by experienced rock drummer-turned-frontman Lonnie Hammer, accompanied by a talented ensemble of seasoned musicians.

This evening at the Rome Capitol is part of a string of rock shows being put on by Entertainment Services of New York. Read more about the other acts coming to the Rome Capitol Theatre here.

