Ace Frehley Holding In-Store Signing Event in New York to Promote Album
Ace Frehley will give New York KISS fans a rare opportunity to meet him in person when "The Spaceman" holds an in-store autograph signing to promote his upcoming album, 10,000 Volts.
According to Frehley's social media page:
MEET ME IN NEW YORK CITY!! Pre-order the Sam Ash NYC In-Store Exclusive Bubblegum vinyl variant of my new album '10,000 Volts' and you’ll get to meet me in person at Sam Ash Music (W34th St. New York, NY) on Saturday Feb 24, 2024.
Can't get down to New York City? Frehley is making a tour stop at Rome's historic Capitol Theatre on Friday, April 12th at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased here.
THE SPACEMAN
Frehley played a pivotal role in shaping KISS's early sound and image with his distinctive guitar work and "Spaceman" persona. Frehley and KISS parted ways in 1982 due to creative differences and personal issues, but he later rejoined the band for various reunions.
Frehley was not invited to take part in KISS's most recent "End of the Road" tour, which wrapped this past December. KISS has indicated that their band will continue "in avatar form," which Frehley has stated he "doesn't get."
Check out the full itinerary for Ace Frehley's '10,000 Volts' 2024 Tour below:
01/25 – Frankfort, KY @ Grand Theatre
01/26 – Anderson, IN @ Paramount Theatre
01/27 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
03/02-06 – Miami, FL @ Monsters of Rock Cruise
03/28 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall
03/29 – Woonsocket, RI @ Stadium Theatre
03/30 – Rutland, VT @ Paramount Theatre
04/12 – Rome, NY @ Rome Capitol Theatre
04/13 – Carteret, NJ @ Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center
06/28 – Marion, IL @ Marion Cultural & Civic Center
