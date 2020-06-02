Rock The Official Stevens Swan Humane Society T-Shirt

COVID-19 has wrecked fundraising events for nonprofits like the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, but the animals still need to eat. In an attempt to make ends meet, they've introduced official t-shirts with proceeds to benefit the shelter.

The Stevens-Swan Humane Society relies on fundraisers and donations to continue providing care to the animals in our community. As their cash flow is drying up, they knew they had to get creative, hence, the official Stevens-Swan Humane Society cute and clever shirts that will speak volumes when worn.

When you're spotted wearing official Stevens-Swan Humane Society garb, you're letting the public know that you care about animals and are doing your part to help those in the community.

Adoptions are down at Stevens-Swan Humane Society, and there are currently 150 cats, 80 dogs, and kittens(in a few weeks) available for re-homing. Those interested in adoption are asked to fill out an online application after you can meet pets by appointment only.

The Stevens-Swan Humane Society of Oneida County (SSHS) is committed to the prevention of cruelty, abuse and neglect of animals through an animal adoption center, to make possible a better world for all animals by providing shelter, educating the community about humane care and treatment of pets, advocating animals welfare and promoting the human-animal bond. They take in stray, homeless, and abused animals and strive to place them in loving, caring homes. The SSHS relies heavily on donations, memberships, foundations, and corporations who also commit to the health, well-being, and socialization of our community citizens and their animals.

Hillary Snogles-Dunn

Meet Athena, a 4 yr old female Pit Bull mix who needs a home with no dogs or cats. Apply here: http://stevens-swan.org/dog-adoption-application/ The shelter is currently closed for viewing.

Stevens-Swan Humane Society

(315)738-4357

5664 Horatio Street, Utica. NY

www.stevens-swan.org