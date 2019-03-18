Rock Star Whiskeys

Since the beginning of the craft whiskey boom of the early-to-mid '10s, a handful of rockers have partnered with distilleries to launch their own line of the spirit. We're taking a look at them -- although not a taste, sadly -- in the gallery below.

Most of the acts took an active role in the creation of their whiskies. Bob Dylan , for example, told the distiller that he wanted the double-barrel version of his Heaven's Door whiskey to evoke "that sweet, musty smell of a barn." And the bottles include representations of his own ironworks, a particular hobby of his. Scorpions ' Rock N Roll Star single malt pays tribute to their homeland by being finished off in casks used to make German sweet cherry wine.

Then there's Metallica 's Blackened . Drummer Lars Ulrich said that before they got into the business, “We felt it was important to be able to look our fans in the eyes and go, ‘This is something that we started from the beginning and it’s something that has at least, for better or worse, a Metallica touch to it.'”

Distiller Dave Pickerell picked up on that and came up with an aging process he called "Black Noise," where he blasted Metallica's music in the room where they were being finished in black brandy casks. The sounds, Pickerell claimed, causes the whiskey "to seep deeper into the barrel, where it picks up additional wood flavor characteristics."

Motorhead have twice partnered with distilleries , including one with Lemmy 's preferred Jack Daniel's that launched less than a month after his death in December 2015. And Suntory created one for the Rolling Stones that uniquely blended whiskeys made in years that were of significance to the band's history. Read all about them below.