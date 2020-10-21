Rival Bills and Jets Neighbors Appear in Hilarious Pepsi Ad

A friendly football rivalry between neighbors in Buffalo has landed both in a Pepsi commercial.

Michael Mansfield painted his entire house because his neighbor, Eric Jensen was flying the wrong flag in Bills Country - a New York Jets flag.

The story caught the attention of the Buffalo Bills team and Pepsi, who offered to make a commercial if there were 1,000 retweets on Twitter. "Hey Michael – We like your style. Let’s take this rivalry city-wide. Want to make your own commercial and some billboards around Rochester to really rub it in your neighbor’s face? 1,000 RTs on this tweet and it’s on."

Thousands of retweets later, the commercial is done, that you can watch above, and the billboards are up.

Photo Credit - Pepsi

The ad begins with Mansfield mowing in front of his red, white and blue home that honors his beloved Bills.

"We told Michael Mansfield, we'd make him a commercial because his neighbor Eric is flying the wrong flag," Bills legend Stevie Johnson says. "So we brought some backup."

The Bills mafia is seen parading down the street to let Eric know he's in Bills country.

Photo Credit - Pepsi via YouTube

Despite the football rivalry, the neighbors are good friends. "Everything's been good between us," Mansfield told WHAM. "We're friends, we're just not football friends. We're gonna keep going...we're not done."

Your move Eric and we can't wait to see what it is.