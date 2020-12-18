It's been of year full of many crazy outcomes and experiences. You can add the newest flavor to join the lineup of Pepsi to that list.

You know how there's people in the world who strictly drink Pepsi products or strictly drink Coke products? I can't say I'm one of those people. I like both equally and will drink whatever regardless of the brand.

The Pepsi vs. Cola feud is something that has gone on since the 70s, but it looks like Pepsi will be coming out on top for some in 2021. They are releasing a new flavor, and ironically enough, it's called Pepsi 'Cocoa' Cola.

Yes, that's right. Chocolate flavored Pepsi. On Thursday, the soda giant announced their newest limited-edition soda, which, they say, is inspired by the classic seasonal hot cocoa.

“What’s sweeter than saying ‘bye’ to the worst year ever? Pepsi ‘Cocoa’ Cola - the latest concept from the Pepsi Test Kitchen,” Pepsi shared on Twitter.

They did require a little effort from the general Twitter audience in order for the concept to be fully granted. They asked for 2,021 retweets. As you can imagine, this task was accomplished in the matter of minutes and Pepsi announced that it will be arriving in 2021. That mean you'll be able to see it in the Utica/Rome area, and probably sooner than you think.

The company described the new flavor as, "the delicious taste of a Pepsi with the delicious, wintry taste of chocolate and marshmallow.” Honestly, not quite sure what to think about it.

What are your thoughts? Will you be trying the new flavor or will you be saying "no thank you?" Let us know inside the station app!