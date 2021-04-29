Herkimer County IDA Director John Piseck made a huge announcement Thursday morning about two new tenants moving into the Schuyler Business Park on Route 5.

Officials with the Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency have been on a role when it comes to attracting huge national corporations to the area and offering new opportunities for expansion of local businesses. The latest company to reveal they're building in Frankfort was Amazon, announcing the construction of a "last mile" distribution center.

Piseck announced Thursday morning on WIBX that the two new tenants moving into the Schuyler Business Park are the Pepsi Company and The Fountainhead Group. Of course everyone knows what Pepsi does, but for those unfamiliar with The Fountainhead Group, it is a manufacturing company founded in New York Mills in 1888. The longstanding company produces, among other things, compressed air sprayers. Due to the Pandemic the demand for their various sprayer products has exploded, hence the need for the new building and expansion.

Piseck says, "We are excited to have our anchor tenant be a local company, the Fountainhead Group." Piseck also says "Our other new tenant will be Pepsi and we've been working with developers from Connecticut to bring this project to fruition." Piseck says the company will be paying their full property tax.

Pepsi has agreed to build a nearly 60,000 square foot distribution center and with that could come upwards of 100 jobs due various shifts that will be available. Piseck says that the Pepsi Company will be closing their current location on Broad Street to move to the Schuyler, but it will still be an expansion. They will be consolidating a few of their other regional locations as well. It is still a positive, as they will add several new jobs.

The Fountainhead Group will be building a 200,000 square foot warehouse at that location with the possibility of building an additional 200,000 square feet. Of course with a facility that size, the employment opportunities will grow as well. This is an expansion, not a move for The Fountainhead Group. They will continue their operation at their home base on Garden Street in New York Mills. Light assembly may be possible, but they will be moving product in and out of that location.

The growth of Herkimer County is exciting. Things are truly happening here in our area and for those in the valley, these big names and bis facilities mean big jobs. Big things are happening in the Mohawk Valley and the best is yet to come.

You can see footage of where these facilities will be built below.