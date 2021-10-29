New Ad Spotlights Famous Buffalo Bills’ Mafia & Renowned Game Day Rituals

Members of the famous Buffalo Bills' Mafia and their renowned game day traditions are featured in a new commercial.

For the Buffalo Bills’ most loyal fans, supporting their team is more than a hobby, it’s a way of life.

Pepsi teamed up with some of Bills Mafia's tried and true fans for a new ad, (that you can watch above) shinging a spotlight on the ones who haven’t missed a home game, who prep for gameday days in advance, and have their own rituals and superstitions to support their team, win or lose.

“Brother Bill”

There's Brother Bill, the game day alter ego of a local barber who rallies Bills Mafia with his pregame ritual spreading cheer by dropping off cases of Pepsi around town for his fellow fans.

Credit - Pepsi via YouTube

Ken “Pinto Ron” Johnson

Ken “Pinto Ron” Johnson is a software engineer better known for cooking food on the roof of his car and getting doused in condiments on game day.

Credit - Pepsi via YouTube

"The Chefs”, aka Derrick ‘Norm’ Norman and Richard ‘Poo’ Peterson

Dereck and Richard are an iconic duo known to tailgaters for serving up more than 200 pounds of barbeque food at home tailgate parties.

Credit - Pepsi via YouTube

Leslie “The Godparent” Wille

Leslie is the co-founder of the Bills Mafia fanbase and treasurer of the Bills Mafia Babes, banding fans together for charitable causes.

Credit - Pepsi via YouTube

“Pepsi is no stranger to highlighting the game’s most unapologetic football fans, of which Bills Mafia has some of most recognizable,” said Fred Ghamyan, Sr. Manager of Marketing, PepsiCo Beverages North America, North Division. “That’s why we wanted to put Buffalo fans front and center for this campaign and spotlight their energy, passion, and love for the game while providing access to free Pepsi Zero Sugar to celebrate.”

To celebrate the 716 Buffalo area code and bring Brother Bill's ritual to life, Pepsi will give away 7,160 free “Good Luck Pepsi” Zero Sugars to help spread the game-day luck.

Text “BILLS” to 81234 for a free “Good Luck Pepsi” Zero Sugar before they run out.

This isn’t the first time Pepsi has shown up for the Bills’ biggest fans. Last year, a friendly football rivalry between neighbors landed both in a commercial.

Photo Credit - Pepsi via YouTube

Michael Mansfield painted his entire house because his neighbor, Eric Jensen was flying the wrong flag in Bills Country - a New York Jets flag.

