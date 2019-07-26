Retired Utica Police Dog Dies at 11

We love our police officers and we love our dogs, so we really love Rex, a retired K-9 who served with the Utica Police Department. Rex passed away this week at 11 years old after a brief illness, with his partner Christopher Faniglula at his side.

The UPD released a statement about Rex's passing and shared some of Rex's biggest accomplishments as a police dog, including serving over eight years in the force trained in explosive detection, patrol and tracking before he retired in August 2018.

Rex and Sgt. Faniglula made it possible that attendees at events like the Boilermaker Road Race and After Party, Utica Comets games along with other numerous events at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium could enjoy a safe environment.

The UPD also awarded Rex the Honorable Service Award after he apprehended a suspect armed with a handgun. Wow!

Thank you to Rex for many years of service in the Utica community and our condolences go out to Sgt. Faniglula and the Utica Police Department.