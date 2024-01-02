Rare Retro Video Game Item Surfaces on Upstate NY Marketplace

Rarely do you come across a piece of retro video game history as obscure as this—something that even the most dedicated collectors might not even know existed.

Before the days of Wii Fit and virtual reality boxing, there existed a unique way to break a sweat using your Super Nintendo.

The LifeCycle exercise bike, developed by Life Fitness, may seem familiar at first glance. In the 1990s, these bikes could be found in select gyms and households across the United States. However, what sets this particular "Exertainment" bike apart is its ability to plug directly into your Super Nintendo, transforming your workout into a gaming experience. This concept isn't groundbreaking by today's standards, but it was pretty innovative during its time.

This Facebook Marketplace user from Johnson City is selling theirs for $6000, which comes with Mountain Bike Rally and Speed Racer, a pretty rare game that came bundled with the "Exertainment" bike.

Considering both the price tag and the amount of space the bike takes up, I'm not sure who would go for that, but it's still kinda fascinating. Personally, I've never seen or even heard of such a thing.

Weird, right? Definitely a testament to the innovative spirit of the mid-'90s.

Check out the original listing on Facebook Marketplace here. And if you want to see the bike in action, you're in luck -- a YouTuber named Rerez did a deep dive on the "Exertainment" bike:

I think I'll stick to Wii Bowling.

