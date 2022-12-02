Horror Movie Filmed in Binghamton Released to the World

Originally from the Boston area, Andy Mitton is a writer, composer, director, editor, and quite well known for his horror movies. As it happens, one of those movies was filmed in the Southern Tier.

Called "The Harbinger,' Andy Mitton's most recent horror movie is set in New York City however, most of the filming actually took place in the Binghamton area in February of 2021, and on December 1, the film was released to Video on Demand and to select theaters.

'The Harbinger' was filmed at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton as well as at the Goodwill Theatre and Firehouse Stage in Johnson City and is a follow-up to Mitton's 2018 film, 'The Witch in the Window.'

'The Harbinger horror movie made its premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal and was picked up for distribution by XYZ Films.

'The Harbinger' is set during the pandemic and follows characters, Monique and Mavis, as they find themselves tormented by some very intense dreams as well as having to deal with isolation during the earliest days of the pandemic. As the movie progresses, Monique and Mavis must find a way to separate what is a nightmare from what is true reality.

Naima Kradjian, CEO of the Goodwill Theatre and Firehouse Stage said, “We had a great time working with the Harbinger team, and from the trailer, we can see that they created a very cool film in our space. We are proud to be a part of it.”

One of the big draws for Mitton to produce his film in Binghamton was that state incentives have led to an increase in production in the Upstate area and because Mitton was able to use the qualified production facility at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena and had the ability to employ local film experts as crew.

