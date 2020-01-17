Police: JC Woman Stole $26,000 to Pay Off Her Mortgage

A Johnson City resident has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a developmentally disabled person.

Authorities say 41-year-old Margo Reynolds was arrested Thursday. According to Johnson City police, she has been charged with third-degree grand larceny.

Investigators say Reynolds is believed to have taken $26,000 belonging to a 66-year-old man. They say she is believed to have used the stolen cash to pay off a mortgage.

Police did not reveal when the alleged theft occurred or whether Reynolds had been providing care to the man. Officials also have not indicated how they believe the money was taken.

Reynolds was released on an appearance ticket.