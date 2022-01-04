Want The Best Food The Adirondacks Has To Offer? Rachael Ray Has Pointers

There are a few things that you really can trust Rachael Ray on, and one of them is food. Being a resident of New York's Adirondacks, she knows where to find some good grub.

Anytime you take a trip into the Adirondacks, you're obviously amazed by the scenery. It doesn't matter if you're in the portion near Central New York or if you hit up Lake George or even Lake Placid. The vibes you get from an area with a much smaller population just seem to be relaxing. While relaxing, how about you take in a great plate of food too.

With Ray living in the Adirondacks along with knowing food, it shouldn't be too hard to trust where she says food is good.

Pizza

If you just want a nice slice of pizza, taking a shot in the dark in an area maybe you don't know can be a tough thing. Even bad pizza isn't horrible, but great pizza like from a place called Harvest in Queensbury is definitely worth a bite. If you take a look at their menu, they have quite a few options but Rachael recommends spicy wings, tossed salad, and a pizza with provolone, onions, and peppers.

The Harvest Restaurant

Harvest

4 Cronin Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804

Something A Touch More Upscale

When you maybe vacation anywhere, it always feels good when you treat yourself to a really nice meal. An upscale meal. If you're vacationing in the Adirondacks, then The Ridge Terrace is the place to go. So you know, the Lake George establishment is only open during the warm months of the year.

The Ridge Terrace

Ridge Terrace

2172 Ridge Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804

Smoked Meat & Cheese More Your Thing?

Warrensburg, New York has you covered if it is. Rachel Ray says Oscar's Adirondack Smokehouse is the place to visit. Ray even is quoted saying it is the flavorful bacon she has ever eaten.

Oscar's Smokehouse

Oscar's Adirondack Smoke House

22 Raymond Ln, Warrensburg, NY 12885

Obviously, she is partial to the area she knows. So all of the choices she gives for food are purely based around Lake George because that is where she lives. So, if you're taking a trip to Lake George in 2022, the places listed above will definitely not disappoint.

