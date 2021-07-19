The Annual Celebration of This Iconic Utica Food is Back in 2022

The Utica area and Central New York are well known for having amazing and unique food options, with Tomato Pie being one of them. Did you know there's a way for us to celebrate this delicious local treat?

We're sure you have your favorite place for tomato pie, but how many places have you actually tried? Do you go to the same place because it's where your family has always gone? Or did you try a few and find one that you like the best? On Tomato Pie Day, you'll get the chance to try tomato pie from places all over Central New York. Who knows? You may find a new favorite place for this Utica favorite.

It was really disappointing when the annual event was canceled in 2020 for the pandemic. Rescheduling for 2021 wasn't possible - but there's some good news: Tomato Pie Day will be held in 2022 on April 9.

You won't only get to sample a variety of tomato pie at this event, but according to I Love Utica, you can learn how its made, meet the bakers who have carried their recipes for decades and participate in voting for the Best in Utica Users Choice Award.

In the past, we've seen the following businesses take part in the event:

• Roma’s Sausage & Deli

• Napoli’s Italian Bakery

• Sakvatore’s Bakery

• Tony’s of Washington Mills

• Utica Bread

• Charlie’s Pizza / It’s a Utica Thing

• Oliveri’s Pizza

• Guiseppe’s Bakery

• Ramon’s Bakery

• Grande’s Pizza

• The Pizza Box

Will the same be there this year? Will there be any new additions? We'll have to wait and see.

You can keep up with all of the details regarding Tomato Pie Day by following the event page on Facebook. We'll also be sure to update you as we learn more.

Get our free mobile app

Is it April yet? Who do you think has the best Tomato Pie? Let us know in our station app.

10 Utica and Rome Area Pizza Places That Deserve Way More Attention There's no secret around Central New York- The Utica and Rome area has some of the best pizza in the world. There are dozens of pizza places in CNY that deserve way more credit. The ones diehard fans go to on a weekly basis, but sometimes aren't getting more attention from others.

From A to Z: Amazing Riggies in Central New York You Need To Try These are just a few of the riggies that you can try in Central New York, from A to Z. What restaurant serves up your favorites?

10 Breweries in Central New York You Need To Visit At Least Once Have a little brouhaha with a locally made brew! Central New York is pretty blessed to have some amazing breweries in our back yard. Here's ten different options you need to visit at least once.