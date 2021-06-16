Whenever someone moves out of the Utica area, you hear how they miss Utica specific foods, like tomato pie, half moons, riggies, etc. That's exactly why Vincent DeSimone wanted to bring a little bit of Utica to North Carolina with Utica Bakery.

The reviews say it all: Utica Bakery serves up the delicious Utica eats just like you were here in Utica eating it up. Customers from the area who moved down south say it's super authentic with great flavors and great service.

One of those customers was Tammy Konicki, who moved from Utica to South Carolina about three years ago. She said it was just what she hoped it would be.

I haven't had a pustie or tomato pie since we moved. It was awesome to be able to have a little piece of home.

Utica Bakery was established in 2017 and from the sounds of it, the business is operating just as they had anticipated when the idea was brainstormed.

DeSimone opened the bakery truck to pay homage to where his parents were raised. He adopted the love for Italian cuisine from them and with overwhelming support, they sent their son to culinary school to better hone his talents. There he earned his degree in culinary arts, along with several other certificates. Now, he's the owner of Utica Bakery, with local favorite daily.

Wondering where to go to check it out? Utica Bakery is located at 430 Upchurch Street in Apex North Carolina. They are open Friday through Sunday from 9AM to 6PM.

