New Fried, Baked & Glazed Snacks to Enjoy at the New York State Fair

Riggies and greens are served between two pieces of tomato pie. It's a Utica Thing and you can get the crazy creation at the New York State Fair. Finish it off with the Code 12 Dead for dessert with everything deep-fried.

The food creations get crazier every year at the New York State Fair and you won't believe the latest that is being served up this year. “We’ve heard time and again that food is one of the main draws for Fair visitors. This is the only time of year you can enjoy some of these crazy creations,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner.

Also new this year is the Food Finder, an interactive map with GPS coordinates to find exactly what you're looking for.

Take a look at the latest creations at the New York State Fair that runs from August 20 to September 6.

