A little over a month after it landed in theaters, Bohemian Rhapsody is still going strong, and it's likely to get another boost as the Queen biopic has landed two Golden Globe nominations. The film itself will compete for Best Motion Picture - Drama, and star Rami Malek got the nod as Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his portrayal of frontman Freddie Mercury .

Bohemian Rhapsody was released Nov. 2 in the United States and topped the box office on its opening weekend, taking in $50 million domestically. The film also did well overseas, raking in over $72.5 million bringing its week to over $141.7 million thanks to an early opening in the U.K. Currently, the film has pulled in a domestic total of $166 million domestically with a worldwide haul of $541,713,102 according to Box Office Mojo .

Whether those numbers will matter come awards season remains to be seen. The movie is facing some stiff competition in the Golden Globe, up against Black Panther , BlacKkKlansman , A Star is Born and If Beale Street Could Talk . Malek will have to beat out Bradley Cooper ( A Star is Born ), Willem Dafoe ( At Eternity's Gate ), Lucas Hedges ( A Boy Erased ) and John David Washington ( BlacKkKlansman ). The Golden Globe awards ceremony will take place January 6 in Beverly Hills, California.

Despite some early, negative reviews, Bohemian Rhapsody currently has healthy 62% "fresh" rating with critics on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes , with an audience score at a very strong 91%. Following the Globes, on January 22, the Academy Awards will announce their nominations.