You Must Pay License Fees To Work These 8 Jobs In New York State

Whether you're a student deciding which career is right for your or someone who has been in the workforce for years but is looking to switch things up, you may have to get a license for your new job. New York State requires people have a license to practice in certain professions and of course, there are fees associated with each of them.

A New York State professional license is valid for life unless it is revoked, annulled, or suspended by the Board of Regents. To practice in New York State, your professional license must be registered.

First registration and renewal fees vary based on the profession. To work in any of the 8 professions below, you must apply for a license and/or register with New York State and pay the fees.

1. Acupuncturist

Anyone who professionally practices acupuncture in New York must be licensed and in order to receive a license a person must meet the following requirements,

- be of good moral character;

- be at least 21 years of age;

- meet education and examination requirements; and

- demonstrate proficiency in English if you are a candidate whose application is based upon credit granted for the - completion of courses of study in a country where English is not the principal language spoken.

The fee for acupunture licensure and the first registration is $788.

2. Security Guard

New York State considers someone a security guard if they perform any of the following,

- protection of persons and/or property from harm, theft, and/or unlawful activity;

- deterrence, observation, detection, and/or reporting unlawful or unauthorized activity;

- street patrol service;

- response to, but not installation or service of, a security system alarm.

Any person who wants to work as a professional security guard in the state must complete the application and pay the fee, be at least 18-years-old, get fingerprinted, have a background clear of criminal offenses, have a NYS driver's license or ID card, and have completed training. The fees to complete the application process to become a security guard are,

$36 - Initial Application

$25 - Renewal

$102 - Fingerprint Fee (payable to IDEMIA) - Effective January 1, 2022 the Fingerprint Fee will be $101.75

$25 - Employment Status Notification

$0 - Change of Personal Name and/or Address

$25 - Duplicate License/Registration Request

$25 - Change of Status

3. Notary Public

In order to become a notary public in New York State, a person must complete an application and pay the fees, pass the New York State notary public examination, and be a resident of or have an office in the state. The costs to become a licensed notary public in New York are,

$60 - Initial Application

$60 - Renewal (payable to the County Clerk's office)

$15 - Written Exam

$10 - Change of Personal Name and/or Address (No fee is required if a name change is the result of a change in marital status)

$10 - Duplicate License/Registration Request

4. Cosmetologist

A cosmetology license allows you to provide service to the hair, head, face, neck or scalp of a human being, including but not limited to shaving, trimming, and cutting the hair or beard either by hand or mechanical appliances and the application of antiseptics, powders, oils, clays, lotions or applying tonics to the hair, head, or scalp, and in addition includes providing, for a fee or any consideration or exchange, whether direct or indirect, services for the application of dyes, reactive chemicals, or other preparations to alter the color or to straighten, curl, or alter the structure of the hair of a human being.

To apply for a cosmetology license in New York a person must be at least 17-years-old, complete 1,000 hours of approved courses and training, pass the New York State written and practical exams (or have 5-years of professional experience outside of NYS) and be examined by a physician, physician's assistant or nurse practitioner. The fees for a cosmetology license are,

$40 initial application fee

$40 renewal fee

$15 written exam fee

$15 practical exam fee

5. Interior Designer

A Certified Interior Designer (CID) licensed in New York plans, designs, supervises and/or consults on various aspects of interior spaces. New York CIDs work with you to create home and business environments that project your desired image while allowing for changing requirements, functionality, comfort, and efficiency.

In order to be licensed as a certified interior designer, you must be at least 21-years-old, complete the required training, experience and exam, be of good moral character, and complete the application. The license and the first registration fee is $377.

6. Massage Therapist

In order to receive a massage therapy license in New York State a person must meet the following criteria,

- be of good moral character;

- be at least 18 years of age;

- meet education and examination requirements;

- meet experience requirements (if applicable); and

- have completed a course in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) within three years prior to licensure.

The cost for a license and the first registration is $108.

7. Athletic Trainer

Athletic training is the application of the principles and procedures for managing athletic injuries. This includes preconditioning, conditioning, and reconditioning activities. Athletic trainers work under the supervision of licensed physicians to provide services to individuals who have suffered athletic injuries.

Certified athletic trainers in New York State must be at least 21-years-old, meet the training requirements, and pass the exam. The fee for a license is $158.

8. Shorthand Reporter

Certified shorthand reporters, who are professionals certified by the New York State Board of Regents, perform a range of services - court reporting, freelance reporting, and real-time reporting such as closed captioning of live events.

The fee to become a certified shorthand reporter in New York State is $173.

