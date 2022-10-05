President Biden is Coming to Upstate NY, and Here’s Where He’s Going

The President of the United States is on his way to Upstate New York this week.

Typically, we can only make this kind of statement once per four years, and now, the time has come once again. As political camps around the country begin to build toward the 2024 Presidential Election, U.S. President Joe Biden is bringing his cavalry up to the Hudson Valley.

Naturally, the follow-up question is this: why?

President Biden is Coming to Upstate NY to Visit Poughkeepsie Business

As reported in a story by ABC News 10 in Albany, Joe Biden, 46th President of the United States, is coming to Upstate New York to visit the IBM campus in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Thursday, October 6th.

Biden will also be speaking during his time on the campus, and will reportedly be talking about creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs, and ensuring the future is made in America.

IBM executives issued a statement saying they were deeply honored to be receiving a visit from the President, and given Biden's travel schedule, their feelings are justifiable. Biden is reportedly visiting a location in New Jersey, and one more in New York City, but will not be hitting any other spots in Upstate New York, as of now.

Regardless of your political affiliation, it should be a big deal for anyone who lives in the eastern section of Upstate, to know that our area is receiving this type of visit.

Hopefully, it will lead to some type of positive economic change in the near future.

It's typical for a President to visit Upstate New York at some point during their term. Since it's such a broad term, however, the where can vary greatly. For example, then-President Donald Trump visited Rochester in August of 2018, at roughly the same juncture in his term as POTUS as where Biden is right now.

Back in 2013, former President Barack Obama spent two days in Upstate New York (gasp!), delivering speeches in Buffalo and Syracuse, respectively.

So, it's not uncommon for a President to spend a chunk of time in Upstate during the middle of their term. That said, it's very uncommon to see a President along the eastern border of the state, so Thursday's event will truly be a rarity.

