Have You Seen ‘Pottersville,’ the Netflix Holiday Movie Shot in CNY?

If you're looking for a different kind of holiday movie to enjoy on Netflix this season, you might want to try Pottersville, the 2017 comedy shot in Hamilton, New York.

Pottersville is a little out there. It's not a particularly good movie, but it has some big name actors in it, and it's cool to see Central New York represented in all its winter glory. Saranac root beer even makes a cameo appearance:

The plot is kind of a bizarre twist on It's a Wonderful Life that somehow manages to involve Bigfoot. Before I break it down a bit, here's the official Netflix description:

A man's drunken romp in a gorilla suit gets him mistaken for Bigfoot, drawing media attention and tourist dollars to his struggling small town.

Michael Shannon (Knives Out, The Shape of Water) stars as a low-key, small town store keeper who comes home one day to find his wife involved in some... *ahem*... "alternative lifestyle stuff."

Shannon then goes on an all-night bender wearing a makeshift gorilla suit and stumbles around town. Folks catching a glimpse of him mistake him for a real Bigfoot, and "Bigfoot mania" envelopes Pottersville. Shannon then sees it as something of a personal responsibility to assume the role every couple of nights.

Eventually the host of a fake reality series called "Monster Hunter" comes to help track down the beast... and without giving too much away, it all somehow culminates in a "feel-good" Christmas ending.

...like I said, it's pretty weird, and certainly didn't win any awards (0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes anyone?) but it was good for a few chuckles.

It also co-stars the always-awesome Ian McShane (Deadwood), Ron Pearlman (Hellboy) and Christina Hendricks (Mad Men, my #12 celebrity crush).

Pottersville is available to stream on Netflix now.

