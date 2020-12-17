The Most Popular Christmas Movie in New York: Some People Don’t Even Consider it a Christmas Movie

When it comes to Christmas movies, everyone has that one favorite that they have to watch every single year. Maybe it's "A Christmas Story," and maybe you love it so much that every year, you gear up to watch the 24-hour Christmas Day marathon on TBS or TNT. Maybe you're more of a classic Christmas movie-lover, and spend your holiday season cozied up with "Miracle on 34th Street" and a cup of eggnog.

But for many in New York State, it's a movie from 1990 about an 8-year-old boy named Kevin McCallister that gets them in the Christmas spirit the most.

A new study by Comparitech used data from IMDb and Google Trends to determine each state's most popular Christmas movie. "Home Alone" came out on top for New York State, as it did in seven other states. Ohio even opted for the movie's beloved sequel, "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

Despite its popularity, "Home Alone"'s Christmas victory in a number of states may seem ironic to some people who don't consider it a Christmas movie. In fact, some people just think it's a movie that happens to be set during the holiday season. There's even a whole thread on Reddit dedicated to the big Christmas debate surrounding the Macaulay Culkin classic.

But "Home Alone" isn't the only widely-debated "Christmas movie" on Comparitech's list. Movies like "Die Hard" and Edward Scissorhands" also landed as state favorites, although their statuses as holiday films are widely debated as well.

Check out the full study from Comparitech to see which states love which Christmas movies the most. And with Christmas right around the corner, here's your reminder to get in the holiday spirit with your favorite film of the season!