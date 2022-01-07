With legendary actress Betty White passing away on New Year's Eve, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday which would have been on January 17th, there's a lot of buzz surrounding a movement, #BettyWhiteChallenge, to honor her legacy of being an avid supporter of animal-related causes throughout her life.

Here's the message being spread on social media...

"On Betty White's 100th birthday, January 17th,

everyone should pick a local rescue or animal shelter

in your area and donate just $5 in Betty White's name.

Make her 100th birthday the movement she deserves."

Can you imagine how many millions of animals would benefit if everyone participated in this? It seems like an impossible dream but not if we all get on board with this. The best part is, it's such an easy thing to do that has such an incredible impact on improving the lives of animals.

My thought is that considering I have laughed countless times watching Betty White's character "Rose" on the television show, "The Golden Girls", that $5 is the very least I can give to a local non-profit that helps animals!

Plus, I have enjoyed many cats adopted through the Susquehanna SPCA, just outside of Cooperstown, and fully understand how much pets enrich our lives. It's time to give back to local animals in need of care and below, I have suggestions of great, local animal shelters you can donate to if you're looking for ideas:

Chenango County:

The Chenango SPCA - 6160 County Road 32, Norwich



Delaware County:

Delaware Valley Humane Society - 101 Main Street, Sidney

Heart of the Catskills Humane Society - 46610 Highway 10, Delhi

Otsego County:

Susquehanna SPCA - 5082-5088, NY-28, Cooperstown

Super Heroes In Ripped Jeans (Animal Shelter) - 697 Winney Hill Rd., Oneonta

Ok, now remember, mark your calendar for January 17th and get ready to donate to your favorite animal shelter or rescue, and let the amazing feelings of doing something good in the name of Betty White pour into you!

